Easter Bunny Visits Fountain Hill Egg Hunt (PHOTOS)

19 hours ago
by Josh Popichak
Written by Josh Popichak

Although it was delayed a day due to weather, the consensus was that Sunday’s Easter egg hunt in Fountain Hill’s Stanley Avenue park turned out to be an ‘egg-cellent’ event.

The mad dash for candy-filled eggs began at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Fountain Hill Easter Egg Hunt was held on the ballfield in the borough’s Stanley Avenue park and playground complex.

Dozens of families participated in the springtime tradition, which was organized by the Fountain Hill Borough Council recreation committee.

Candy-filled plastic eggs and other Easter treats were spread across four lined sections of the ballfield–one for each age group–and kids had just a minute or two to run around and fill their Easter baskets with them.

At the conclusion of the mad dash for eggs, the Easter Bunny arrived on a Fountain Hill Fire Department truck to greet his local fans and pose for photos.

The Saucon Valley Easter Egg Hunt will be held this Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. sharp in Hellertown’s Dimmick Park and will also feature areas separated according to several different age groups.

Photos by Chris Christian

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

