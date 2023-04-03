Easter Bunny Visits Fountain Hill Egg Hunt (PHOTOS)

Although it was delayed a day due to weather, the consensus was that Sunday’s Easter egg hunt in Fountain Hill’s Stanley Avenue park turned out to be an ‘egg-cellent’ event.

Dozens of families participated in the springtime tradition, which was organized by the Fountain Hill Borough Council recreation committee.

Candy-filled plastic eggs and other Easter treats were spread across four lined sections of the ballfield–one for each age group–and kids had just a minute or two to run around and fill their Easter baskets with them.

At the conclusion of the mad dash for eggs, the Easter Bunny arrived on a Fountain Hill Fire Department truck to greet his local fans and pose for photos.

The Saucon Valley Easter Egg Hunt will be held this Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. sharp in Hellertown’s Dimmick Park and will also feature areas separated according to several different age groups.

Photos by Chris Christian