Who Stole Buick from Leithsville Road Driveway?

A vehicle was stolen right out of a resident’s driveway last week, and Lower Saucon Township Police are now asking for help identifying the car thief.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site Monday, police said the 2014 white Buick Verano was stolen from a driveway in the 2200 block of Leithsville Road sometime between 11 p.m. March 31 and 2:30 a.m. April 1.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to submit a tip via their Crimewatch Tipline or to contact Detective Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or emarth@lowersaucontownship.org.

Lower Saucon Township Police shared this photo of a vehicle that is similar to the one that was stolen from a driveway in the 2200 block of Leithsville Road. (Credit: Lower Saucon Township Police Department/Crimewatch)

