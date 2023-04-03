Police

Who Stole Dirt Bikes from Wassergass Storage Shed?

18 hours ago
Add Comment
by Josh Popichak
Dirt Bike Stolen
Written by Josh Popichak

The same night that someone stole a car out of a driveway on Leithsville Road, police say two dirt bikes worth nearly $13,000 were stolen from a property located just a few miles away.

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

The same night that someone stole a car out of a driveway on Leithsville Road, police say two dirt bikes worth nearly $13,000 were stolen from a property located just a few miles away.

In a post on their department Crimewatch site Monday, Lower Saucon Township Police said the bikes were removed from a storage shed in the 2600 block of Wassergass Road sometime between 6 p.m. March 31 and 9 a.m. April 1.

The dirt bikes are described as a white/orange 2023 KTM 450 SX-F valued at approximately $12,500 and a 2004 red Honda CRF80 valued at approximately $400.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to share a tip via LSTPD’s Crimewatch Tipline or to contact Detective Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or emarth@lowersaucontownship.org.

Lower Saucon Township recently hired three new full-time police officers in part due to an overall increase in crime that has included a higher number of burglaries being committed in the area.

Dirt Bike Stolen

Lower Saucon Township Police shared this photo of the more valuable of the two dirt bikes that were stolen from a storage shed in the 2600 block of Wassergass Road last week. (Credit: Lower Saucon Township Police Department/Crimewatch)

You may also like

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

View all posts

Leave a Comment