Who Stole Dirt Bikes from Wassergass Storage Shed?

The same night that someone stole a car out of a driveway on Leithsville Road, police say two dirt bikes worth nearly $13,000 were stolen from a property located just a few miles away.

In a post on their department Crimewatch site Monday, Lower Saucon Township Police said the bikes were removed from a storage shed in the 2600 block of Wassergass Road sometime between 6 p.m. March 31 and 9 a.m. April 1.

The dirt bikes are described as a white/orange 2023 KTM 450 SX-F valued at approximately $12,500 and a 2004 red Honda CRF80 valued at approximately $400.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to share a tip via LSTPD’s Crimewatch Tipline or to contact Detective Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or emarth@lowersaucontownship.org.

Lower Saucon Township recently hired three new full-time police officers in part due to an overall increase in crime that has included a higher number of burglaries being committed in the area.