When is the 2023 Saucon Valley Easter Egg Hunt?

Spring is just around the corner, and that means a beloved springtime tradition in the Saucon Valley will soon take place once again.

The annual Saucon Valley Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Hellertown Historical Society will be held Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. sharp in Dimmick Park (rain or shine).

The fast-paced egg hunt is set up for children and accompanying adults to participate in in age-defined groups, so families should plan to be at the appropriate area before it starts. Each child should also bring a bag or basket to carry their gathered eggs from the field.

There will be five age groups for children spread throughout the park: 1 and 2-year-olds; 3 and 4-year-olds; 5 and 6-year-olds; 7, 8 and 9-year-olds; and 10, 11 and 12-year-olds.

A map prepared by HHS volunteeers (see below) identifies the location of each age group within the park, along with the location of the fire truck that will bring the Easter Bunny to Hellertown and the information booth where prizes will be picked up.

The Easter Bunny will arrive shortly before the egg hunt begins and will be available for photos with children and their families after the hunt.

According to the organizers of the event, this year volunteers will prepare about 6,000 plastic eggs filled with candy and other prizes to be distributed among the five age-defined areas. A small number of prize coupons will be placed inside eggs, which when found may be exchanged for prizes at the pavilion.

The HHS is currently seeking sponsors to help cover the event’s cost, with five sponsorship levels available: Super Bunny, $500; Easter Basket, $300; Baby Chick, $200; Jellybean, $100; and Easter Egg, $50. Sponsors will be recognized at the event. Checks made out to Hellertown Historical Society should be sent to 150 W. Walnut St., Hellertown, PA 18055.

For more information about becoming a sponsor, email info@hellertownhistoricalsociety.org or contact society president Stacie Torkos at 610-751-8542. For more information about the society, visit HellertownHistoricalSociety.org.