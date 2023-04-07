Brewers Prep for LV Beer Week at Hellertown’s Lost Tavern Brewing (PHOTOS)

This year’s Lehigh Valley Beer Week will be held from April 29 to May 6, and in preparation for it members of the Lehigh Valley Brewers Guild gathered at Hellertown’s Lost Tavern Brewing Tuesday to brew its official beer, Guildy Pleasure.

If you’re a beer drinker, Lehigh Valley Beer Week is a spring event you probably don’t want to miss.

And due to popular demand, this year the guild is actually brewing two different versions of Guildy Pleasure at two member breweries.

According to a Lehigh Valley Beer Week news release, “’Guildy Pleasure’ is…brewed each year as a collaboration between over 20 breweries (Lehigh Valley Brewers Guild) and Lehigh Valley Beer Week in order to raise funds for each non-profit.”

Guildy Pleasure will be available during Lehigh Valley Beer Week at dozens of participating area restaurants and bars, including most of the following establishments: 3rd & Ferry Fish Market, Birthright Brewing Co., Blended by Bru Daddy’s, Bonn Place Brewing, Boser Geist Brewing Co., Bru Daddy’s Brewing. Co., Colonial Pizza Pub & Spaghetti House, Country Club Brewing, F&A Grog House, Fegley’s Brew Works (Bethlehem), Firkin Brew Tours, Five Maidens Craft Cider, Free Will Brewing, TGI Fridays, Funk Brewing, Hawk Mountain Brewery, HiJinx Brewing, Hop Hill Brewing Co., Lost Tavern Brewing (Hellertown), Lost Tavern Brewing (Bethlehem), McCall Collective, McCall Taphouse, PA House, Pennsylvania Rye Company, Porters’ Pub, Red Balloon Cider, Retriever Brewing Co., Richmond Farm & Brewery, Rising River Brewing Co., Seven Sirens Brewing Co., Sherman Street Beer Co., Spinnerstown Hotel, Stockertown Beverage, Stoke Coal Fire Pizza, Taylor House Brewing Co., The Colony Meadery (Allentown), Trapp Door Gastropub, Two Rivers Brewing (Easton), Two Rivers Brewing (Quakertown), Union & Finch, Volpe’s (Emmaus), Weyerbacher Brewing Co. and Yergey Brewing.

The current members of the Lehigh Valley Brewers Guild include Birthright Brewing Co., Boser Geist Brewing Co., Bru Daddy’s Brewing Co., Colony Meadery, Country Club Brewing, Fegley’s Brew Works, Five Maidens Cider Co., Funk Brewing Co., Hawk Mountain Brewery, Hijinx Brewing Co., Hop Hill Brewing Co., Lost Tavern Brewing, McCall Collective, Portch Tea, Red Balloon Cider, Retriever Brewing Co., Richmond Farm Brewery, Rising River Brewing Co., Seven Sirens Brewing Co., Sherman Street Beer Co., Taylor House Brewing Co., Two Rivers Brewing Co., Weyerbacher Brewing Co. and Yergey Brewing. To learn more, visit the Lehigh Valley Brewers Guild website.

Photos by Chris Christian