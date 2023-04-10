New Italian Restaurant Expected to Open Later This Month

It won’t be long until another delicious dining option is available in downtown Hellertown, as evidenced by a new sign that just went up in front of 639 Main Street.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A Taste of Italy Ristorante will feature freshly-prepared Italian cusisine and will replace another Italian restaurant that operated in the same location until April 2022.

Owner Joe Grisafi said he hopes to open his doors to customers in late April.

Grisafi, who previously operated a different A Taste of Italy restaurant in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, said last month that he plans to offer a menu similar to what’s available at his father’s restaurant, Vivo, in South Whitehall Township.

Patrons can also expect to find dishes the younger Grisafi has served at some of his former establishments on the new menu, such as Chicken Giuseppe, Shrimp Limoncello, Veal Frangelico and Shrimp & Scallops Spedini, which features a veal cutlet, shrimp, scallops and portabella mushrooms in a pink vodka sauce.

A Taste of Italy Ristorante will have three dining rooms, including one that will be located on the building’s second floor.

Grisafi is hiring for a number of positions at the new eatery. An ad posted in the window lists server, host/hostess, line cook and dishwasher openings. For more information or to apply, call or text him at 610-393-4738.

For updates about the opening of A Taste of Italy Ristorante, follow the Facebook page for the restaurant.

In other Hellertown area restaurant news, Channel 69 reported last week that a well-known pizza restaurant in the borough recently changed hands.

An article published on WFMZ.com on April 3 indicated that Paul Zullo has bought back Rocco’s Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant after nearly five years of ownerhip by Vince Cutietta.

Rocco’s is located at 1120 Main Street, Hellertown, and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. according to an online business listing.