Under New Owner, Rocco’s Serves Up Authentic Italian Food, Hospitality

Rocco’s Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant has been a dining staple in Hellertown for years, but what you might not know is that it was recently purchased by the Cutietta family, who are passionate about serving only the best Italian and American food in a warm, welcoming setting.

Natives of Sicily, the Cutiettas and their three children now happily call Saucon Valley home and are eager to connect with their adopted community, first and foremost with their delicious food.

With a culinary heritage spanning two continents, they are proud to offer mouth-watering entrees like Lobster Ravioli, Shrimp Scampi and Dolce Vita Linguine, as well as pasta favorites like Linguine with Clam Sauce and Manicotti. Of course, Rocco’s also serves up some of the best pizza, wings, burgers, cheesesteaks, hoagies, wraps, salads and hot or cold sandwiches, which are highlighted in their large menu, available online.

Owner Vince Cutietta is also the head chef at Rocco’s, where he prepares everything fresh and from scratch, with the attention to detail one would expect to find in the kitchen of an authentic Italian restaurant. With his knowledge of traditional Sicilian cuisine, Vince is also happy to prepare specials off the menu upon request, says his daughter Dalila. So if you don’t see something listed on it, don’t be afraid to ask whether it can be made.

If you’re not feeling that adventurous just yet, you’ll surely find something to whet your appetite on the Rocco’s menu, which features 18 specialty pizzas–from Hawaiian to German–along with eight types of stromboli, 16 different appetizers and dozens of traditional, freshly-prepared favorites such as Chicken Marsala, Veal Piccata, Eggplant Parmigiana and Lasagna.

The Cutiettas want their guests to know that Rocco’s is now BYOB, so patrons who are dining with them can bring their favorite wine or other beverage to enjoy with their meal.

Outside or “al fresco” dining is available when the weather is nice, but this time of year you’ll want to enjoy your meal in the warm, rustic surroundings of the restaurant’s dining room, which even has a cozy corner fireplace.

Takeout and delivery–direct or via the DoorDash app–are also available, as is catering (click here and scroll down for the catering menu).

The restaurant regularly offers specials, and their newest one offers savings at lunchtime.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, customers will receive 20 percent off a purchase of $15 or more (through Jan. 31, 2020).

Rocco’s Pizzeria and Italian Resturant is located at 1120 Main Street in Hellertown, in between 7-Eleven and Rita’s Italian Ice. Parking is available in the restaurant’s lot.

Major credit cards are accepted.

For delivery or takeout orders, please call 610-838-1414. Click here to like Rocco’s on Facebook and here to follow them on Instagram.

Rocco’s is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., except for major holidays.

Whether you’re a regular customer or someone who’s never visited before, the Cutiettas look forward to warmly welcoming you to Rocco’s!