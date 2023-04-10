Who Stole Johnnie Walker from Liquor Store?

If you’ve recently been around someone who was consuming Johnnie Walker whisky, you may have information the Lower Saucon Township Police Department is requesting.

If you’ve recently been around someone who was consuming Johnnie Walker whisky, you may have information the Lower Saucon Township Police Department is requesting.

In a post on their Crimewatch site Monday, police said they are attempting to identify a suspect in the theft of a bottle of the imported whisky from the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in the Creekside Marketplace shopping center on Rt. 412.

According to the website for Pennsylvania’s state-controlled liquor stores, a 750ml bottle of Johnnie Walker Red Label scotch currently retails for $28.09. Other full-size bottles of Johnnie Walker retail for significantly more, depending on the length of time the liquor has been aged.

Police said the theft occurred March 23 at around 4:30 p.m. and they shared a photo of the man suspected of stealing the liquor, who appears to have been wearing a reflective coat.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity should contact Lower Saucon Township Police at 610-317-6110 or submit a tip via Crimewatch.