What Are Giant’s Hours on Easter?

Will the supermarket chain with a large presence in the Lehigh Valley and other parts of eastern Pennsylvania be open on Easter Sunday?

It’s a day when families will gather together for a delicious meal, and with homemade food taking center stage at many celebrations, trips to the supermarket will be essential to a lot of Easter plans.

What if there’s a last minute recipe disaster, however, or a missing key ingredient or specialty food item that everyone is expecting? Will the local supermarkets be open for last minute purchases on Easter Sunday?

The good news for cooks who may be calamity-prone or just plain forgetful is that most major grocery chains will be open at least part of the day.

Giant food stores, for example, will be open until 3 p.m. on Easter, which this year is on Sunday, March 31.

Giant pharmacies will also be open on Easter from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stores will reopen on Monday, April 1 at their regular time, according to an announcement published on the Giant website.

There are 15 Giant stores in the Lehigh Valley, including stores in Lower Saucon Township (Hellertown) and Coopersburg, which give the company a significant percentage of the market share for grocery shopping in the area.

