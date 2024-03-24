Business Community Family Holiday

What Are Giant’s Hours on Easter?

43 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Josh Popichak

Will the supermarket chain with a large presence in the Lehigh Valley and other parts of eastern Pennsylvania be open on Easter Sunday?

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

It’s a day when families will gather together for a delicious meal, and with homemade food taking center stage at many celebrations, trips to the supermarket will be essential to a lot of Easter plans.

Hellertown Giant

The Hellertown Giant is located at 1880 Leithsville Road, in the Creekside Marketplace shopping center. The store is the only full-service supermarket in the Hellertown area. (FILE PHOTO)

What if there’s a last minute recipe disaster, however, or a missing key ingredient or specialty food item that everyone is expecting? Will the local supermarkets be open for last minute purchases on Easter Sunday?

The good news for cooks who may be calamity-prone or just plain forgetful is that most major grocery chains will be open at least part of the day.

Giant food stores, for example, will be open until 3 p.m. on Easter, which this year is on Sunday, March 31.

Giant pharmacies will also be open on Easter from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stores will reopen on Monday, April 1 at their regular time, according to an announcement published on the Giant website.

There are 15 Giant stores in the Lehigh Valley, including stores in Lower Saucon Township (Hellertown) and Coopersburg, which give the company a significant percentage of the market share for grocery shopping in the area.

RELATED: When is the 2024 Saucon Valley Easter Egg Hunt in Hellertown?

Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our newsletter in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday & Friday.

Please wait...

Thank you for subscribing!

You may also like

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

View all posts

Leave a Comment