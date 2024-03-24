Jane E. (Raudenbush) Chromczak, 96, of Lower Saucon Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Jane E. (Raudenbush) Chromczak, 96, of Lower Saucon Township, died Saturday, March 23, 2024 at her residence. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Jane E. (Raudenbush) Chromczak, 96, of Lower Saucon Township, died Saturday, March 23, 2024 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Chromczak, who died Aug. 2, 2021. Jane was born in Bethlehem on Oct. 29, 1927 to the late Charles E. Sr. and Anna (Benner) Raudenbush. She was a seamstress in various textile companies for many years. Jane was a faithful member of St. George’s Episcopal Church, Hellertown. She enjoyed bowling, quilting, knitting, playing cards and jigsaw puzzles. Jane was an excellent cook/baker and had a green thumb. She was known to enjoy her time at the Hellertown Pool, traveling and trips to Myrtle Beach.

SURVIVORS

Jane was a devoted mother to her children: Debra A. of Riegelsville, Edward J. (Patricia A.) of Hellertown; devoted grammy to her grandchildren: Evan (Ashley), Hannah; great-grandchildren: Hazel, Henry, Molly. She was predeceased by siblings: David Raudenbush, Charles E. Raudenbush Jr. and Shirley Schultz.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2024 at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 735 Delaware Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at the church’s Memorial Garden. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to her church.