Doris Lorraine (Keeler) Werkheiser, 90, of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Doris Lorraine (Keeler) Werkheiser (1934 – 2024)

Doris Lorraine (Keeler) Werkheiser, 90, of Allentown, died Thursday, March 28, 2024 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Theodore E. Werkheiser Sr. Doris was born in Bethlehem on Feb. 28, 1934 to the late Stewart Fenner and Kathryn A. (Moyer) Fenner. She worked at Ron’s Steaks & Subs for two years. Prior employment was at King’s IGA, Mountainville, for three years; Leonard’s Manufacturing for 19 years; and SureFit, Bethlehem, for four years. Doris was a faithful member of St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Allentown. She was a member of VFW Post 2124, Allentown; Order of Eastern Star, Lodge 163; White Shrine of Jerusalem, Allentown; past president of Oriental Jewels 1989; past chaplain of the Ladies Auxiliary, Allied Veteran VFW Post 2124, Allentown; past secretary of the Episcopal House Resident Association; and past president of the Senior Citizens at Walnut Manor.

SURVIVORS

Doris is survived by her children: Roxann K. (Thomas F.) Rieger of Hellertown, June E. (Frank C.) Bummer of Allentown, Theodore E. Jr. (Lisa A.) of Allentown, Donald A. (Lynn R.) of Albrightsville; brothers: Harry Fenner, Warren Fenner, Raymond (Kay) Fenner, all of Bethlehem; 10 grandchildren: Amy, Nicole, Chad, Amanda, Jennifer, Holly, Thomas, Matthew, Ashley, Teddy III; 13 great-grandchildren: Kailey, Jon, Tori Lynn, Garrett, Anastasia, Dennis, Chase, Ethan, Jaden, Moira, Bryce, Adam, Wyatt; great-great-grandaughter: Kinsley. She was predeceased by son: Dennis R. (Jan. 22, 1994); brothers: Stanley Fenner, Frederick Moyer.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 E. Juniata St., Allentown. Friday’s calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at St. Mark’s Lutheran & Reformed Cemetery. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Doris’s name may be made to St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 E. Juniata St., Allentown, PA 18103.