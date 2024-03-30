Mack Joseph Kehs (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Obituaries Sponsored by Heintzelman Funeral Home

Mack Joseph Kehs

Mack Joseph Kehs

Mack Joseph Kehs (2024)

Mack Joseph Kehs died Friday, March 29, 2024, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Anderson Campus. He was born in Easton on March 26, 2024, to Hannah L. and Tyler J. Kehs of Greentown.Mack Joseph Kehs

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving parents, Mack is survived by his sister: Loni L. of Greentown; maternal grandmother: Tammie L. Weierbach of Hellertown; maternal grandfather: PJ Weierbach of Bethlehem; paternal grandparents: Kristen L. and William D. Kehs of Hellertown.

SERVICES

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

