Maxine B. Shimaski, 87, of Upper Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Maxine B. Shimaski (1937 – 2024)

Maxine B. Shimaski, 87, of Upper Saucon Township, died Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Stephen Shimaski Jr., who died Sept. 23, 2003. Maxine was born in Bethlehem on Feb. 1, 1937 to the late Stephen J. Sr. and Anna (Holley) Trbuza. She was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Colesville. Maxine enjoyed her yearly beach getaway to Seaside Heights or Beach Haven in New Jersey. All her life she had numerous friends she enjoyed phone conversations with, getting together for lunch or swimming at Workout Plus. It was a joke that she must know everyone in Eastern Pennsylvania. She was always present at her large extended-family gatherings and events, and liked to “doll up” for special occasions. Maxine had a flair for interior decorating. She was a great cook, still cooking dinner almost to the end, and still watching the Cooking Channel and General Hospital. After 20 years, she is finally reunited with “Steph,” the nickname for her late husband. Maxine will be dearly missed and always remembered.

SURVIVORS

Maxine is survived by her children: Kevin J. of Bethlehem, Kimberly A. (Keith D.) Walz of Etters, Lisa A. (Norbert C.) Lienhard of Jim Thorpe; brothers: Stephen J. Trbuza Jr. of Stroudsburg, Edward (Mildred) Trbuza of Hellertown; 4 grandchildren: Allison, Brian, Aaron and Ryan. She was predeceased by siblings: Thomas Trbuza and Evelyn Travisano.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to Maxine’s visitation from 8 to 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Assumption of the BVM, 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the graveside service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Maxine’s name may be made to St. Luke’s Hospice, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015-1281, and/or the American Cancer Society.