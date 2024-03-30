Joseph R. Addabbo, 86, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Joseph R. Addabbo, 86, of Bethlehem, died Thursday, March 28, 2024 at Moravian Village, Bethlehem, surrounded by his family. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Joseph R. Addabbo (1937 – 2024)

Joseph R. Addabbo, 86, of Bethlehem, died Thursday, March 28, 2024 at Moravian Village, Bethlehem, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Miriam “Mitzi” (Kurtz) Addabbo. Joseph was born in Allentown on Sept. 18, 1937 to the late Joseph and Mary (Saks) Addabbo. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during peacetime. Joseph was certified as a Professional Electrical Engineer at AT&T, the former Western Electric and Lucent for 26 years, until his retirement. He was a 1956 graduate of Allentown High School, and a graduate of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster and Lafayette College in 1976. Joseph was an accomplished athlete in his early years, especially in wrestling and football.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 56 years, Joseph is survived by his children: daughter: Diane L. Addabbo (Vitus Weber) of Fairport, N.Y.; and son: Michael J. Addabbo (Monica G. Asnani, MD); grandson: Oliver D. of North Hollywood, Calif.; sister: Anna M. Ruth of Georgetown, Texas; niece: Dana M. Cooper; grandniece: Madden Cooper of Richmond, Texas; nephew: Stephen (Ruth Love) Ruth of Houston, Texas; and beloved dog: Roseanne Roseannadanna, affectionately called “Rosie.”

SERVICES

Joseph had requested that his services be held privately. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joseph’s name may be made to Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, 750 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602.