Free Angling Now Available for Pa. Veterans in Therapeutic Fishing Programs

The Pennsylvania House recently passed a bill that will allow veterans to fish without a registration fee when taking part in therapeutic angling programs. S.B. 146 was sent to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s desk and signed on March 20, which means it now becomes law.

The bill exempts veterans from paying the usual registration fee when fishing with other veterans as part of a therapeutic program sponsored by a service organization such as Project Healing Waters or Wounded Warriors.

“Fishing is used as a therapeutic activity by healthcare professionals for a wide array of physical and mental health issues,” said state Rep. Ed Neilson of Philadelphia (D-174), who authored the companion legislation House Bill 1108. “Fishing and outdoors are not only an important part of Pennsylvania’s economy, but they can be used a valuable tool to help Pennsylvanians with health issues find a therapeutic way to heal.”

“Supporting veterans and individuals in therapeutic and recovery programs means providing more opportunities for healing,” added Sen. James Brewster of Allegheny County (D-45), who served as prime sponsor of S.B. 146. “This bill will do that by offering free fishing and promoting well-being through outdoor recreation.”

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission said the new fee exemption will apply to more than 60 service organizations and hundreds of one-day fishing events across the commonwealth.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.