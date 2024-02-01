Pa.’s 2024 Trout Stocking Schedule Announced

Pennsylvania’s statewide opening day of trout season will be Saturday, April 6, 2024. One week before that, the state will sponsor Mentored Youth Trout Day on Saturday, March 30.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has announced its 2024 trout stocking schedule.

“Even though the calendar says it’s still winter, spring will be here before we know it,” said Brian Niewinski, Director of the PFBC’s Bureau of Hatcheries, on Thursday. “For many people, fishing on the Opening Day of Trout Season in Pennsylvania and the weeks that follow is a tradition that they look forward to all year long.”

“Now that the anxiously awaited trout stocking schedule has been posted, anglers can start preparing by purchasing their fishing licenses, getting their gear ready and planning their fishing trips,” he added.

Pennsylvania’s statewide opening day of trout season will be Saturday, April 6, 2024. One week before that, the state will sponsor Mentored Youth Trout Day on Saturday, March 30.

To prepare for opening day, stocking operations are set to begin the week of Feb. 19. Consequently, fishing will not be permitted on lakes and streams designated as Stocked Trout Waters from Feb. 19 until 8 a.m. on the opening day of trout season, with the exception of the Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day, and unless waters are included in the Stocked Trout Waters Open to Year-Round Fishing program.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission said trout will be stocked in 697 streams and 129 lakes open to the angling public throughout the state this year.

About 3.2 million adult trout will be stocked in Pennsylvania, including about 2.4 million Rainbow Trout, 702,000 Brown Trout and 132,000 Brook Trout.

The PFBC also announced that about 14,000 golden Rainbow Trout will be stocked in Pennsylvania.

“These highly prized fish featuring vibrant golden-orange pigmentation and weighing an average of 1.5 pounds will be stocked during in-season replenishment stockings,” officials said.

Approximately 75 percent of golden Rainbow Trout will be stocked during the preseason, with the other 25 percent stocked in-season.

Volunteers are needed to help distribute about 3.2 million hatchery-raised trout throughout the state.

Anyone interested in volunteering can find more information on the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission website, which also features the 2024 trout stocking schedule.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.