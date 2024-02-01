LCCC to Host 3 Spring Job Fairs

The Career Development Center at Lehigh Carbon Community College is currently recruiting employers to participate in three spring job fairs that will help companies connect with students and others looking for work.

The free job fairs are organized by LCCC and will be held in Allentown, Tamaqua and Schnecksville between early March and early April.

The Tamaqua job fair will be held at the Morgan Center on Thursday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include representatives from approximately 16 different employers, while the Schnecksville job fair will be held at the Main Campus on Thursday, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature about 80 employers. (The Allentown job fair, which is scheduled for March 7, has already reached capacity.)

Employers from a variety of industries along with nonprofit and government organizations will be represented at the job fairs.

The job fairs are open to LCCC students, alumni and members of the public and will highlight full-time, part-time, seasonal and internship opportunities in eastern Pennsylvania and beyond.

LCCC’s 2023 job fairs attracted hundreds of participants and featured over 100 employers from across a wide range of industries.

Employers who are interested in participating in the spring 2024 job fairs at LCCC can register online. Some of the employers who have already committed to participate in one or more of the job fairs are Allied Personnel Services, Camelback Resort, Delaware Department of Correction, Lehigh Heavy Forge Corporation, Pennsylvania State Police-Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement and St. Luke’s University Health Network.



For more information about the job fairs, call 610-799-1090 or email ca************@lc**.edu.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.