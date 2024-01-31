2 Allegedly Found With Meth After Police Respond to Trespassing Complaint

Two people are facing charges after Lower Saucon Township Police say they were found in possession of methamphetamine while allegedly trespassing on a property in the 2600 block of Redington Road.

According to posts published Wednesday on the department’s Crimewatch site, officers responded to the property for a complaint about trespassing in progress at around 5 p.m. Jan. 18.

Police said officers then located 43-year-old Donald Wayne Haberle and 46-year-old Cynthia Ruth Swisher, both of Telford, on the property.

Police said Haberle was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine and syringes and was also wanted by authorities in Montgomery County on a warrant for resisting arrest.

According to police, methamphetamine and syringes were allegedly found in a vehicle belonging to Swisher, who is charged with misdemeanor possesion of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and summary defiant trespass.

Haberle is facing the same charges, according to Lower Saucon Township Police, who said he was taken to Northampton County Prison on the outstanding warrant following his arrest.

Police said charges were filed in Northampton County District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township.

According to court records, there are charges against Haberle pending in both Montgomery County District Court 38-2-02 and the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas.

He is charged with theft and criminal mischief in a 2023 case out of Salford Township in which charges were filed by state police at Skippack, according to a district court docket.

In the Court of Common Pleas, he is charged with criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief in a 2021 case that originated in Richland Township, Bucks County, and according to the docket was later transferred to the Montgomery County courts.

Court papers did not list an attorney for Haberle.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from the Lower Saucon Township Police Department and court records.