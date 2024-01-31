Dump Trailer Stolen from Church Property, Police Say

The Springfield Township Police Department is investigating the theft of a trailer from a local church property.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

The Springfield Township Police Department is investigating the theft of a trailer from a local church property.

In a post on their Crimewatch site Wednesday, police said the stolen trailer is a black, Hawkeye, 7′ x 12′ dump trailer bearing PA registration XLW-8470.

The dump trailer was last seen on Jan. 19, according to police, who said it “was removed from the parking lot of Zion Hill Evangelical Lutheran Church in the 2900 block of Old Bethlehem Pike in Springfield Township” sometime between Jan. 19 and Jan. 20.

Anyone with surveillance imagery from that time period on their personal or business security systems is being asked to contact the Springfield Township Police Department.

Police shared a photo of a trailer similar in appearance to the one that was stolen.