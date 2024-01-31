Heather L. Harstine, 46, of Williams Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Heather L. Harstine, 46 years, 1 month and 15 days, of Williams Township, died Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024 at Temple University Hospital-Jeanes Campus, Philadelphia. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Heather L. Harstine (1977 – 2024)

Heather L. Harstine, 46 years, 1 month and 15 days, of Williams Township, died Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024 at Temple University Hospital-Jeanes Campus, Philadelphia. She was the wife of Zion R. Harstine. Heather was born in Bethlehem on Dec. 15, 1977 to James D. and Deborah (Fye) King of Easton. She was a teacher at Roberto Clemente Charter School, Allentown, for 15 years. Heather was a member of St. Luke’s Old Williams Lutheran Church, Hellertown. She was also a band front advisor at Wilson Area High School Marching Band for several years.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband and parents, Heather is survived by her daughter: Lila M., at home; sister: Jessica King (Carmen) Ribaudo of Easton; maternal grandmother: Elaine D. (Stenger) Fye of Bethlehem; nieces and nephews.

SERVICES

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Please consider donations to Heather’s daughter, Lila M. Harstine, for her education, care of the funeral home, 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.