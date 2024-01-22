Lower Saucon Police Officer Recognized for Service

A recently-retired Lower Saucon Township police officer was recognized for 20 years of service to the township at the Jan. 17 township council meeting.

Ofc. Willie Shelly was joined by his family for the presentation of his service award from Chief Tom Barndt.

Shelly was a part-time township officer from December 2003 to March 2007, and worked as a full-time police officer from March 2007 until Dec. 31, 2023.

The inscription on the award said: “Thank you for your hard work, loyalty and dedication to the residents of Lower Saucon Township and the Lower Saucon Township Police Department.”

Several photos of the presentation were shared on the police department’s Crimewatch site.