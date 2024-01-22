Hawaiian Donuts Coming to Hellertown Courtesy of ‘Aloha Jay’s’

A donut shop specializing in malasadas, a type of donut which is famous throughout Hawaii, will open on Main Street in Hellertown in March.

Editor’s note: The following answers were provided by Jay Losagio, a local entrepreneur who is opening a business called Aloha Jay’s that will specialize in a unique type of donut–the malasada–for which Hawaii is famous. The first of its kind in the area, the business will be located in an addition to Rocco’s Pizzeria at 1120 Main Street, Unit A, in Hellertown and will offer other menu items such as a tropical punch and Kona coffee. It is expected to open in March 2024. Losagio also owns Rita’s of Hellertown, which is next door to Rocco’s at 1130 Main Street.

What are malasadas?

A malasada, introduced to Hawaii in the late 1800s by Portuguese laborers, is a distinct variation of the traditional donut. Its notable differences include a higher quantity of eggs and butter, giving the malasada a unique texture. Unlike a regular donut, a malasada lacks a centered hole, featuring a slightly crisp exterior and a light, fluffy and airy interior. Today, malasadas have become exceedingly popular among both Hawaiian residents and tourists. Following the frying process, malasadas are commonly covered with sugar or a mixture of cinnamon and sugar. Additionally, malasadas can also be filled with various cream or fruit-based fillings. Finally, in contrast to donuts that may be consumed a day or so later, malasadas are crafted to deliver optimal enjoyment when enjoyed fresh and warm within the initial hour of acquisition. This philosophy is underscored by our trademarked phrase featured on all malasada boxes: “Eat em Hot!”

What will Aloha Jay’s offer?

Aloha Jay’s will provide customizable, freshly made-to-order malasadas served hot and coated in either sugar or cinnamon and sugar. Additionally, customers have the option to choose from a variety of fruit-based fillings, including key lime, mango, raspberry, strawberry and cream-based options such as coconut, Bavarian, holland, chocolate and more. Moreover, we will offer hot and iced Kona coffee, allowing personalization with specialty syrups and milks. Customers will also be able to order our Aloha Jay’s Punch–a delightful cold beverage served over ice, boasting a refreshing flavor enriched with hints of guava, pineapple, cherry and more. Additionally, we will offer our decadent hot chocolate. Aloha Jay’s will also offer bottled water, juices and milk, conveniently available from our countertop display refrigerator. Lastly, we will offer a plethora of Aloha Jay’s merchandise, from hats and shirts, to mugs, bags, pens, stickers and more.

Will there be an app?

Yes, the Aloha Jay’s app will be accessible on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Upon installation, users can effortlessly place orders and make payments through the app, choose a convenient pickup time or opt for delivery via third-party services like Uber Eats, Grub Hub and DoorDash. Additionally, users will accrue points with every purchase, unlocking opportunities for complimentary food, beverages or even a flower lei.

Do you have a website?

Yes, AlohaJays.com where is currently under construction. We should have the entire site up in the near future. The website will highlight all of our products, offerings, history and so forth, with video and photo content. Customers will also be able to order off the website.

Do you have any social media pages?

We do have some currently, however, there is not much on them right now. As soon as we get our food photography and video content complete, our social media pages will be a lot more active prior to opening and thereafter. Here are our pages:

Facebook: @alohajays

Instagram: @alohajaysmalasadas

TikTok: @aloha.jays.malasadas

When will you open?

We will be open sometime this coming March, but do not have an exact date yet.

Where will Aloha Jay’s be located?

We will be located at 1120 Main Street, Unit A, Hellertown, PA 18055. This shares the same parking lot as Rocco’s Pizza and Rita’s.

How did you come up with the idea of Aloha Jay’s?

I’ve visited Hawaii 13 times, starting in 1996 and most recently in 2023. Around my sixth or seventh trip, I embarked on a food tour, discovering the delight of malasadas. It instantly became my favorite “donut” due to its impressive texture and flavor. Since then, every visit to Hawaii includes a mandatory stop for malasadas—they’re truly addictive!

Surprisingly, upon returning home, I found no local establishment selling malasadas. Research revealed only a handful of popular malasada vendors nationwide. Despite enjoying my 16-year career in the tech industry, I felt the urge to diversify. My dad, who had shared the malasada experience with me in Hawaii, had long suggested opening a malasada shop in the Lehigh Valley. While I entertained the idea, it didn’t fully resonate with me.

In 2020, my father fell ill and sadly passed away in 2021. Shortly before his passing, he asked if I would ever open a malasada establishment. Unsure due to my tech-focused background, he insisted I could and should. A few weeks after his passing, during a family trip to Oahu in 2021, I found myself on a balcony, sipping coffee and watching a beautiful sunrise. Reflecting on the moment, I wished for a hot malasada, and that’s when I felt a profound connection to my dad. It became clear that I had to pursue this dream.

Over the next two-and-a-half years, I dedicated myself to researching, creating recipes, designing the logo, website and app, and refining the overall concept on top of owning two other businesses already. My days were crazy busy! Perfecting malasadas required around 350 batches, highlighting the intricate science and challenges of baking. My journey has deepened my respect for the artistry of bakers.

Who owns Aloha Jay’s?

Aloha Jay’s is jointly owned, with a 50/50 ownership split between myself and my longstanding business partner, Carley Kuenher. Our collaboration in the tech industry spans a significant period, during which we established a pact. We agreed that if either of us contemplated venturing into a new business, the other person (in this instance, Carley) would be granted the first right of refusal before proceeding with the endeavor. When I presented this concept to Carley, she embraced it wholeheartedly from the very beginning.

Do you have any connections with Hellertown?

Yes, I lived in Hellertown in the early to mid 90s and also own the Rita’s in Hellertown. I also frequent numerous businesses in Hellertown and have a good number of friends who live there.