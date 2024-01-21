Marilyn V. Whiteley, 93, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Marilyn V. Whiteley, 93, formerly of Hellertown, passed away Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 at Kirkland Village, Bethlehem. The Connell Funeral Home, Bethlehem, is in charge of arrangements.

Marilyn V. Whiteley (1930 – 2024)

Marilyn V. Whiteley, 93, formerly of Hellertown, passed away Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 at Kirkland Village, Bethlehem. She was the beloved wife of Roger L. Whiteley. Marilyn was born in Trenton, N.J., on Dec. 11, 1930 to the late Seymour L. and Mary E. (Arnold) VanOrden. Marilyn was a 1947 graduate of Morrisville High School and a 1949 graduate of Rider College, where she earned her BA in Medical Secretarial Science and was a member of the Sigma Iota Chi Sorority. Marilyn worked professionally as a Medical Secretary until the birth of her first child. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Bethlehem since 1954 and served on the Board of Deacons in 1966. She generously volunteered her time at St. Luke’s Ladies Aid Society and the Cort Center for Handicapped Horseback Riding. Mar ilyn loved animals. She was devoted to her dogs and was an avid horsewoman.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband of 71 years; children: Jon (Denise) Whiteley of Denver, Colo., Joanne (John) Burtner of Sylva, N.C., Jeffrey (Denice) Whiteley of Perkasie; son-in-law: Richard McVoy of Keene, N.H.; 6 grandchildren: Mary, Rachel, Jonathan, Andrew, Brittany, Jaime; and 3 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter: Joy W. Ackerman (Richard McVoy); and sister: Suzanne Mount.

SERVICES

Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be offered ConnellFuneral.com. The Connell Funeral Home, Bethlehem, is in charge of arrangements.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of the United States or St. Luke’s Hospice.