Chain Saws Worth Over $6,000 Stolen, Police Say

A number of chain saws were recently reported stolen in upper Bucks County, and police are investigating the theft.

According to a news release from state police at Dublin, the theft of eight Stihl chain saws valued at over $6,000 was reported by a tree and lawn care business located in Milford Township.

Police said the equipment was stolen from a vehicle in the 2600 block of Keiser Road during the early morning hours of Dec. 15.

They identified the stolen chain saws as a Stihl MS-462C valued at $1,035; two Stihl MS-500Is valued at $2,593; and six Stihl MS-194Ts valued at $2,433.

Anyone with information about this theft is being asked to contact Tpr. John Waida Jr. at the state police barracks in Dublin at 215-459-9191.