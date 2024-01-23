Police

Shipment of Pills Reported Stolen

by Josh Popichak
Medication that was being shipped to an upper Bucks County resident was reported stolen upon the package’s arrival last week, state police at Dublin said Tuesday.

In a news release, police said the shipment of hydrocodone-acetaminophen, dextroamphetamine/amphetamine and bupropion hcl prescription medication had been overnighted from the resident’s other home in North Carolina–where it was prescribed by her primary care physician–to her home in Milford Township.

When the parcel was delivered via UPS, police said the woman “noticed that the package was opened and the medication was stolen.”

Police added that their investigation revealed that “the items were not stolen off her porch, but somewhere during the shipping route.”

