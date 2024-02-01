Lafayette to Host Colloquium in Preparation for U.S.’s 250th Birthday

The planned three-year series Lehigh Valley250 will showcase the contributions of the Lehigh Valley to the nation’s founding and early growth. It will be discussed at the Keefe Colloquium in the Public Humanities at Lafayette, which will feature scholars from Bucknell University, Lafayette College, Lehigh University, Moravian University and Muhlenberg College.

Lafayette College in partnership with Lehigh Valley250 will host a series of exhibitions and a March 23, 2024 colloquium–Working Toward Revolution: Lehigh Valley Contributions to a New Nation–as part of a celebration of the Lehigh Valley’s contributions to American history, in preparation for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.

Scholars and student researchers from those schools will share recent discoveries that are helping to shape nine exhibitions that are planned over the next three years during the day-long event.

“Joined by the exhibition curators, they will discuss the tensions and multiple perspectives and forces that molded the country, reveal the unheard voices of a greater range of peoples who contributed to the nation’s birth and examine the lasting elements that continue to shape the country and its diverse communities today,” a Sigal Museum news release said.

The free colloquium will be held at Lafayette’s Williams Center for the Arts on March 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A complete agenda and a link to register for the event are available online.

The Keefe Colloquium in the Public Humanities is made possible by support to Lafayette College from the Keefe Family Foundation. Additional support for Lehigh Valley250–a collaborative effort by arts, cultural, historical and educational institutions to commemorate the Lehigh Valley’s unique role in shaping U.S. history–has been provided by the Bergh Family Foundation, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Max Kade Foundation, Keystone Savings Foundation, William T. Morris Foundation and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

