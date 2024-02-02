Michael A. Vincovitch Jr., 87, of Nazareth (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Michael A. Vincovitch Jr. (1936 – 2024)

Michael A. Vincovitch Jr., 87, of Nazareth, succumbed to his injuries from a Jan. 27 pedestrian accident in Hellertown on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 at St. Luke’s Hospice House-Bethlehem. He was the husband of Dolores (Bender). Mike was born on July 4, 1936, in Fountain Hill, Pa. Michael was the son of the late Michael and Stella (Marshaleck) Vincovitch. Mike proudly served his country in the United States Marines during the Korean War. He was known for his hard work and dedication. He worked as a supervisor for Sure Fit until his retirement in 2005. He was a member of the Nazareth American Legion and served as the vice president of the Emery Track and Field Association. Known for his passion for sports, Mike was a respected basketball referee, softball umpire and PIAA field hockey and track official. In recognition of his contributions to the sporting community, Mike was honored with induction into the Lehigh Valley Sports Hall of Fame on July 22, 2012. He was of Catholic faith.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 42 years; children: Michael Vincovitch III and his wife Rebecca of Florida, Michele McDaniel of Lakeville, Pa., Darla Davidson of Nazareth, Pa., and Sherrie Marsh of Easton, Pa. Michael also leaves behind his brother: George Vincovitch of Brookfield, Mass.; and sister: Joanne Young of Allentown. His memory will be forever treasured by his grandchildren: Janel (who he helped raise), Michael, Kristy, Lizzy, Kyrie, Caitlin and Dylan, as well as his six great-grandchildren and one on the way. Michael was predeceased by his son-in-law: Ricky Davidson; sister-in-law: Gloria; and former son-in-law: Timothy Morykin.

SERVICES

The family will be holding a private graveside service with military honors at Bushkill M.E. Cemetery to honor and remember Mike’s life. The service will be coordinated by the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, of Bath. Friends and loved ones are invited to share their condolences and memories of Michael on the online guestbook at BensingFuneralHome.net.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.