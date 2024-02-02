Muhlenberg’s Black History Month Events to Focus on Mental Health

The Allentown college announced the focus on Thursday, Feb. 1; the first day of Black History Month.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

This year, Muhlenberg College will focus on mental health and wellness initiatives in Black communities during Black History Month.

The Allentown college announced the focus on Thursday, Feb. 1; the first day of Black History Month.

As part of the initiative, Muhlenberg’s Africana studies and Latin American and Caribbean studies programs will present events throughout the month that focus on a mental health and wellness theme. The events will include a film screening of the 2022 documentary “The Color of Care” on Feb. 15, a conversation about supporting mental health initiatives in Black communities hosted by Dr. Janeria Easley and Aliya Kenyatta LSCW on Feb. 28, and a solution-oriented discussion on dismantling imposter syndrome with Dr. Brooke Vick on Feb. 28.

The Office of Multicultural Life and Department of English Literatures and Writing will also be releasing details about their individual events in the Love Letter to Black Mental Health and Wellness series.

To learn more about Muhlenberg College’s Black History Month programming, visit Muhlenberg.edu.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.