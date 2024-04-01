St. Luke’s Achieves Milestone: 1,000 Robot-Assisted Knee Replacement Procedures

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

St. Luke’s University Health Network recently announced the achievement of a significant milestone in robotic-assisted knee replacement surgeries.

St. Luke’s orthopedic surgeons have completed 1,000 knee replacement procedures utilizing the VELYS™ Robotic-Assisted Solution and the ATTUNE™ Knee System, the health network said earlier this month. This achievement, it said, is a testament to St. Luke’s commitment to providing advanced technology and exceptional care to its patients.

As the Lehigh Valley’s leader in orthopedic medical education and research, St. Luke’s Orthopedic Care employs the region’s top orthopedic doctors who offer the latest innovations and advances in bone and joint care. St. Luke’s is also home to the Lehigh Valley’s only orthopedic residency training program.

“We are thrilled to have reached this milestone in robotic-assisted knee surgery,” said Douglas Lundy, MD, Chairman of Orthopedic Surgery for St. Luke’s University Health Network. “I am so proud of our outstanding St. Luke’s Orthopedic Care team for setting a standard of excellence in robotic-assisted knee replacement utilizing this next-generation robotic technology.”

The VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution uses a variety of advanced technologies to provide surgeons with the information and tools they need to perform an accurate and precise knee replacement personalized for the patient’s specific anatomy. This technology is designed to enhance intraoperative accuracy and precision, which improves early patient outcomes following total knee replacement surgery.

The robotic technology is controlled entirely by St. Luke’s orthopedic surgeons and does not operate autonomously. The ATTUNE Knee System works in harmony with the patient’s anatomy to deliver stability and motion; it has been used in more 2 two million individuals worldwide since 2011.

“Patient care is our top priority at St. Luke’s, and the ability to offer reproducible precision in knee replacement has helped improve the quality of life for our patients and allowed them to return to the passions they love,” said St. Luke’s orthopedic surgeon Adam Sadler, DO, who serves as the network director of the orthopedic robotic program. “This robotic-assisted solution has helped us ‘push the envelope’ in this exacting procedure to increase the life of the implant, reduce pain, and accelerate rehabilitation.”

This technology is transformational as the VELYS system has helped St. Luke’s orthopedic surgeons further enhance the implant process, according to St. Luke’s orthopedic surgeon Patrick Brogle, MD.

Dr. Brogle used the VELYS robotic-assisted technology to remove Diane Childs’ arthritic knee and replace it with a metal and plastic joint, which took less than an hour. Childs, a retired nurse, had the procedure performed at St. Luke’s Orthopedic Hospital at the St. Luke’s West End Campus in Allentown.

“The technology allows for degrees of precision not possible with traditional manual instrumentation,” said Dr. Brogle. “I feel it contributes to an enhanced recovery and outcome.”

Note: This community health news is brought to you in partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network.