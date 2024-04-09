Lower Saucon Police, Giant Plan Drug Take-Back Day Collection

In partnership with the Giant Food Store Pharmacy at 1880 Leithsville Road, Hellertown, the Lower Saucon Township Police Department will be hosting a National Drug Take Back Day in-store collection site on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All over-the-counter, controlled substance and prescription drugs can be brought by individual consumers to the collection site. Tablets, capsules, ointments, creams and liquids will also be accepted in their packaging, along with vape pens and e-cigarettes with their batteries removed. Sharps and syringes will not be accepted.

Police stressed that the event is entirely anonymous and said no questions will be asked of anyone disposing of medications. For anyone unable to attend the vent, a medication disposal receptacle that is accessible 24 hours a day is located in the foyer of LSTPD headquarters.

According to police, National Drug Take Back Day is an annual, one-day initiative that aims to raise awareness about unwanted, unused or expired medications, which can be abused if they fall into the wrong hands.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.