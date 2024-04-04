Lower Saucon Police Earn FBI Leadership Award

The department was recently awarded the FBI-LEEDA (Law Enforcement Executive Development Association) Agency Trilogy Award, which is the first to be given in Pennsylvania this year.

The Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s command staff have completed an FBI leadership development program that helps officers serve their communities more effectively. The department was recently awarded the FBI-LEEDA (Law Enforcement Executive Development Association) Agency Trilogy Award, which is the first to be given in Pennsylvania this year, for its members’ successful completion of a three-part leadership series that included training on diversity and inclusion, bias, public trust, transformational leadership, and social and emotional intelligence.

“Each course is specially designed to enhance law enforcement commanders of varying levels with leadership competencies to serve their agency and communities,” a news release about the program said. “Using a ‘cops talking to cops’ approach, the seminar is instructed by seasoned law enforcement leaders from across the country who bring their strong expertise to each course.”

“Our department prioritizes the continuous education of our officers, and we are thrilled to earn the FBI-LEEDA Agency Trilogy Award,” said Lower Saucon Township Police Department Police Chief Tom Barndt in a statement. “The Lower Saucon Police Department is looking forward to applying the knowledge learned during this training in our daily service to the community.”

FBI-LEEDA seminars are taught by seasoned law enforcement leaders from across the country and include expert guidance on how to build relationships within the department, develop effective leadership skills and promote diversity and inclusion.

“FBI-LEEDA has been incredibly impressed with the hard work and dedication of the Lower Saucon Township Police Department to earn the Agency Trilogy Award,” said Michael Robinson, COO of FBI-LEEDA. “By completing this training, the Lower Saucon Township Police Department staff has mastered the skills needed to be successful as law enforcement leaders and better serve their community.”

Since the inception of the Agency Trilogy Award, 125 law enforcement organizations have been recognized for excellence in leadership and completion of FBI-LEEDA’s flagship courses with the FBI-LEEDA Agency Trilogy Award. So far this year, eight law enforcement agencies including the LSTPD have completed the courses.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.