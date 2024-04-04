PA Lawmaker Pushes State Action on Rail Safety After Derailments

Beaver County Rep. Rob Matzie (D-16) said he is redoubling his efforts to get the Safer Rails, Safer Communities Act passed by the state Senate and signed into law by Gov. Josh Shapiro.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has mandated two-person crews on trains operated by major freight railroads; a move that comes after more than 1,700 train derailments were recorded across the country last year.

The new federal rule does not carry the full weight of law, however, which is why Beaver County Rep. Rob Matzie (D-16) said he is redoubling his efforts to get the Safer Rails, Safer Communities Act passed by the state Senate and signed into law by Gov. Josh Shapiro.

“Safe staffing on trains is good for public safety, especially when we’re still seeing more than 1,700 derailments a year and living with the impacts of accidents like East Palestine and the derailment in the Lehigh Valley a few weeks ago,” Matzie said. “Safer railroads are good for citizens, good for businesses, and, frankly, good for the railroads themselves when the people know those railroads are putting safety first.”

Matzie, who introduced the bill in June 2023, said that while the federal action is a good step, Pennsylvania must take the initiative to improve railway safety in the Commonwealth. Among the bill’s requirements, are the following:

Setting a maximum train length of 8,500 feet (roughly 1.6 miles).

Requiring the state’s Public Utility Commission and state Transportation Department to create standards for reporting and tracking hazardous materials with a database that is available to first responders.

Requiring the PUC and PennDOT to ensure proper functioning of wayside detectors intended to warn crews when train car wheels or brakes are overheating.

Limiting the amount of time a parked train can block a grade crossing.

Making sure rail union representatives can be present for safety inspections.

“While the federal action is good news, Pennsylvania has a plan to take care of our own ready and waiting for the Senate to get to work–we can’t just ignore the problem,” Matzie said.

“House Bill 1028 passed the state House with an overwhelming bipartisan majority, but the state Senate refuses to bring it up for a simple up or down vote,” he added. “I’m urging everyone who wants to stand up for public safety, good jobs and helping our first responders to contact their senator and ask them to demand a vote on the bill.”

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.