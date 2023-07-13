Man With Autism Shares Knowledge With Lower Saucon Police

TRENDING
1 hour ago
by Josh Popichak
Lower Saucon Police Autism Awareness

Alex Mann is a man on a mission–and he’s making the world a safer place for individuals on the autism spectrum because of it.

Mann, of Malvern, Chester County, visited the Lower Saucon Township Police Department July 7 as part of his ongoing efforts to support state and local law enforcement agencies by educating officers about the challenges faced by individuals with autism.

“I do not let it get in my way,” he told Police Chief Thomas Barndt, K9 Ofc. Steve Kunigus and Ofc. Jeremy Hantz.

The 23-year-old has visited hundreds of police departments across five states over the past four-and-a-half years, and he’s not slowing down. He plans to visit his 400th department Aug. 8, and beyond that said he will continue to travel as part of his campaign to improve autism awareness among law enforcement agencies.

Mann was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome as a child, and said the degree to which the condition affects him puts him at the high-functioning end of what is known as the autism spectrum.

He noted that he has never had a negative experience interacting with a police officer, but for many individuals with autism, difficulties in engaging with police can arise due to misunderstandings.

“They may not respond to you at all if they’re non-verbal,” Mann told the Lower Saucon police officers.

Other behaviors he identified that could appear odd or even suspicious to a law enforcement officer unfamiliar with behaviors related to autism include:

  • A lack of eye contact
  • Fascination with shiny objects
  • Hypersensitivity to bright, flashing lights and other sensory issues

Individuals with autism are seven times more likely to have interactions with police than non-autistic people, according to a statistic Mann cited, which is one reason why many of them carry cards that identify and explain the condition.

“It’s something I can physically hand to the officer,” he said, adding that some people with autism “do not like to disclose that they are on the spectrum.”

For that reason, he said simply asking if someone has a medical condition can be a helpful icebreaker.

“Be patient, be calm and be understanding,” Mann advised, noting that a group of officers approaching someone with autism could be “overwhelming” and potentially trigger a meltdown.

In addition to careful communication, he recommended temporarily backing away if the person appears to become stressed or upset.

Some individuals with autism carry “comfort objects” with them, which Kunigus said he has learned they need in order to feel safe.

“A lot of things you pointed out, we’ve experienced on the street,” he told Mann.

“We’ll spread (your message),” Barndt promised at the conclusion of his presentation.

In recognition of his efforts, Mann was presented with a custom-embroidered Lower Saucon Township Police uniform shirt, which he wore during his talk at the department.

He was also introduced to Kunigus’s partner, K9 officer Titan, and had the opportunity to tour police headquarters with Barndt.

Outside the building, Mann and the officers posed for group photographs and selfies next to the department’s newest police SUV, which Mann had the opportunity to sit in and admire up close.

Since he began visiting police departments in the fall of 2018, Mann has amassed an impressive collection of police memorabilia including uniforms that he said now fill two closets in his home.

“I even have a riot helmet,” he said proudly.

Some of his special experiences have included a ride on a police boat and becoming an honorary officer of the Avalon, N.J., police department during his family’s recent summer vacation there.

“(The Avalon police chief) pinned a badge on me, which I actually got to keep,” he recalled proudly. “I’ve gotten to do a lot of fun stuff along my travels.”

More information about autism as well as resources for families and individuals affected by an autism spectrum diagnosis may be found on the CDC’s Autism Spectrum Disorder website.

For more information about the Lower Saucon Township Police Department, visit the Lower Saucon Township website as well as the department’s Crimewatch site, which includes information and resources for the community.

Alex Mann Autism Lower Saucon

Autism spectrum awareness advocate Alex Mann smiles as he sits in a Lower Saucon Police Department SUV during a visit to the department July 7. Mann, of Malvern, Chester County, has visited nearly 400 departments in five states as part of a personal campaign to educate law enforcement agencies about the disorder.

Autism awareness advocate Alex Mann stands with Lower Saucon Police Ofc. Jeremy Hantz during his July 7 visit to the department, which included a tour of police headquarters and a presentation that included recommendations for improving interactions by police with individuals on the autism spectrum.

Lower Saucon Township Police Chief Tom Barndt introduces Alex Mann to other members of his department and members of the media who attended the presentation.

Alex Mann, right, takes a selfie with (right to left) Police Chief Tom Barndt, K9 Ofc. Steve Kunigus and Ofc. Jeremy Hantz outside department headquarters July 7. During his visits to police departments around Pennsylvania and beyond over the past four-and-a-half years, Mann said he has taken thousands of photos–including many selfies–with the officers he has met.

Lower Saucon Township Police K9 Ofc. Steve Kunigus and his partner, K9 Titan, demonstrate how they train together as Chief Tom Barndt and Alex Mann look on.

Alex Mann and Lower Saucon Township Police Chief Tom Barndt give the ‘thumbs up’ after Alex’s presentation about autism awareness July 7. Mann–who has visited nearly 400 departments as part of a personal initiative to spread awareness of autism spectrum disorder among law enforcement agencies–was presented with a custom-embroidered Lower Saucon Police uniform shirt to add to his collection of police uniforms and memorabilia.

Ofc. Jeremy Hantz, K9 Ofc. Steve Kunigus, Alex Mann and Chief Tom Barndt pose for a photo outside Lower Saucon Township Police headquarters July 7.

K9 Ofc. Steve Kunigus, K9 Ofc. Titan, Alex Mann and Chief Tom Barndt stand together for a photo during Mann’s July 7 autism awareness-raising visit to the Lower Saucon Township Police Department.

