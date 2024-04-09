Five Guys Burgers & Fries Coming to Promenade Shops

The new 2,407-square-foot restaurant will be located between European Wax Center and uBreakiFix and will serve up its signature hamburgers made with freshly-ground beef, fries and more in a no-frills atmosphere.

The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in Upper Saucon Township is getting a tasty new addition to its lineup of eateries. Five Guys Burgers & Fries is scheduled to open a new location there this fall, officials with the shopping center said Tuesday.

The new 2,407-square-foot restaurant will be located between European Wax Center and uBreakiFix and will serve up its signature hamburgers made with freshly-ground beef, fries and more in a no-frills atmosphere.

“Five Guys will be an important addition to our growing roster of popular restaurants and eateries, which include the soon-to-open Great Greek Mediterranean Grill and the recently opened daytime restaurant Turning Point,” said Natalia Stezenko, the Promenade Shops’ senior general manager. “With Five Guys, families and local businesspeople will now have another option for a quick lunch or dinner, something our guests have been asking the center to add.”

A Promenade news release about Five Guys said the new franchise location will be owned and operated by Drew Smith, and the 66th Five Guys location in Pennsylvania.

“We are proud and excited to open our newest Five Guys location in Center Valley,” Smith said. “With our new location at the beautiful Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley, we are making it even easier for guests throughout the Lehigh Valley to stop in for a bite.”

Five Guys is known for its made-to-order burgers and cooking its fries in peanut oil. The company was established in Arlington, Va., in 1986, and since then has grown to include nearly 1,700 locations worldwide. Other nearby Five Guys locations include stores in Hanover Township, Lehigh County; Whitehall; and Quakertown.

The Promenade Shops is home to approximately 75 retail, dining, entertaintment, health, beauty and other businesses. Its newest tenant is J. Crew Factory, which is opening Thursday, April 11.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.