New Clothing Store About to Open

An apparel store for men, women and children is about to open next to Barnes & Noble in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.

J. Crew Factory will open its doors to the public this Thursday, April 11, officials from the Upper Saucon Township lifestyle center announced on Facebook over the weekend.

As part of the grand opening celebration, those who stop by the store Thursday through Sunday, April 14 will be able to enter a contest for a chance to win a $250 J. Crew Factory gift card.

The store’s projected opening was first announced earlier this year.

In addition to a new store, the Promenade Shops is also sporting a new name.

The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley name and logo have been replaced with the name Promenade Saucon Valley and a corresponding logo on various online platforms, including Facebook.

The logo for the Facebook page was updated on March 19, according to the post’s date stamp.

Saucon Source has contacted the Promenade’s public relations firm to request more information about the rebranding.

The retail center is home to nearly 75 tenants that offer shopping, dining, entertainment, health, beauty and other experiences. It opened in October 2006 as the first outdoor shopping center in the area.

For more information about Promenade Saucon Valley, including a list of tenants and a map of the shopping center, visit PromenadeSauconValley.com.

