Bill Would Protect Pa. Consumers From Pet Insurance Pitfalls

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has unanimously passed a bill that aims to protect consumers who buy pet insurance to help with potential emergency medical costs.

The bill was proposed by state Rep. Mike Schlossberg (D-Lehigh), who said that while he has had positive experiences as a purchase of pet insurance, he was concerned that the pet insurance marketplace in Pennsylvania is mostly unregulated despite being part of a multi-billion dollar industry in the U.S.

“Pennsylvania offers consumer protections for a variety of insurance policies, whether it be health, life, homeowner or auto,” Schlossberg said in a statement. “Pet insurance provides valuable coverage, and consumers deserve to know what is in their policies, what care their pets will receive and the true costs.”

Schlossberg said his bill will provide a framework for the sale, solicitation and negotiation of pet insurance policies, which often include waiting periods and coverage exclusions, along with complicated legal language.

Referring to his own pets, the state representative from Allentown said “Lexi and Chrissy are as much Schlossbergs as Auron and Ayla and I often joke that the dogs get better treatment than I do. We’re no different than any proud parents: we go to great lengths to make sure the dogs and the kids are healthy and safe.”

“I am grateful my legislation was approved with bipartisan support. Republicans and Democrats own pets and care deeply for them,” he added. “I am hopeful the state Senate takes up this legislation so we can send it to Gov. (Josh) Shapiro.”

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.