Promenade Saucon Valley Celebrates Earth Day All Month Long

For those who want to give Mother Nature a helping hand however they can, Promenade Saucon Valley is hosting Earth Day festivities throughout April. From seed planting to bingo to earth-friendly photo opportunities, the Upper Saucon Township retail center is offering guests multiple ways to get involved.

On Saturday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. it will host Earth Day fest with L.L. Bean at The Patio. (In the event of inclement weather, the festival will be held inside the store.) L.L. Bean will have seed planting kits, free lemonade and giveaways for pets, as well as bracelet-making inside their Promenade location.

Then on Monday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., there will be Earth Day activities at Town Square presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network. Among the activities will be a Plant Potting Station provided by LandCare and a Flower Planting Station provided by Starbucks.

All month long, FD Market in the Promenade will be offering fun, environmentally-friendly activities for shoppers. The sustainable goods shop is hosting an “Earth Day Every Day” photo booth, Earth Month Bingo and a Seed Bomb Station.

For more information about these and other activities, visit and follow the Promenade’s Earth Day Facebook event.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.