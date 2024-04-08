Culinary & Hospitality Open House Planned at Bucks County Community College

The event will allow attendees to learn more about the college’s culinary arts, Baking and Pastry Arts and hospitality programs, as well as how to prepare for a career in the culinary and hospitality industries.

Bucks County Community College will host a Culinary & Hospitality Open House on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Founders Hall Lobby at the school’s Newtown Campus, 275 Swamp Road, Newtown, Pa.

The event will allow attendees to learn more about the college’s culinary arts, Baking and Pastry Arts and hospitality programs, as well as how to prepare for a career in the culinary and hospitality industries. Attendees will be able to tour BCCC’s culinary school facilities, meet with chef-instructors, sample cuisine prepared by Bucks culinary arts students and talk with current culinary and hospitality management students and alumni.

The Culinary & Hospitality Open House is also an opportunity for attendees to explore the college’s Hospitality Management and Event Planning and Management degrees, which are designed to prepare students for careers in the tourism/lodging and meeting/event planning industries. BCCC Admissions staff will also be on hand.

This event is free to attend and registration is not required. For more information about it, visit the Bucks County Community College website, email bu******@bu***.edu or call 215-968-8227.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.