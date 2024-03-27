Bucks County Community College Hosting Spring Open Houses

Prospective students looking for a place to start or continue their education will have the opportunity to attend an open house at each of the Bucks County Community College campuses in April.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Prospective students looking for a place to start or continue their education will have the opportunity to attend an open house at each of the Bucks County Community College campuses in April.

The Upper Bucks Campus, 1 Hillendale Road, Perkasie, will hold its open house on Wednesday, April 3 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The open house will beginning with a welcome session with faculty, staff and students and be followed by an information session covering the admissions process, financial aid and transfer services. A campus tour will then be provided. Attendees will also enjoy refreshments and visit table’s at the event’s resource fair.

On Saturday, April 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Newtown Campus, 275 Swamp Road, Newtown, will host an open house where academic deans and faculty will available to speak with attendees about BCCC’s academic and career programs. A variety of brief information sessions will also be offered, along with guided tours and introductions to representatives from enrollment, academic areas and support services.

Finally, on Thursday, April 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. the Lower Bucks Campus, 1304 Veterans Highway, Bristol, will hold its open house featuring tours of its new, state-of-the-art Center for Advanced Technologies. The open house will also include opportunities to meet with representatives from enrollment, academic areas and support services.

Prospective students can register to attend any of the spring open houses online at Bucks.edu. For questions about the events, email ad**************@bu***.edu or call 215-504-8608.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.