Clothing Store Coming to Promenade Shops

A clothing store that caters to families will soon open in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.

J.Crew Factory store is expected to open this spring between Francesca’s and Barnes & Noble, officials with the Upper Saucon Township lifestyle shopping center said Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this community,” said Jody Gietl, Senior Vice President and General Manager of J.Crew Factory, in a news release about the opening. “We’re looking forward to offering families great styles for every occasion, all at compelling prices.”

The release mentioned that new customers will be able to take advantage of the chain’s loyalty program, J.Crew Passport, in which members earn points on every purchase, a $5 reward for every 200 points, a birthday surprise, early access to discounts and more. Teachers, college students, healthcare workers, first responders and military personnel are eligible for added discounts, it said.