Woman Located by Police After Jumping Into Delaware River at Riegelsville

Police say a woman who was allegedly involved in a domestic incident in Riegelsville borough Monday evening was found uninjured after she jumped into the icy Delaware River.

According to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police, Troop M, officers from the Dublin barracks were dispatched to the incident on Durham Street in Riegelsville shortly after 6:30 p.m., only to find that the 30-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man who was also allegedly involved in it had fled the scene.

After canvassing the area, police said they located the woman and three children walking on a nearby path along the Delaware River.

When they approached the woman, police said she jumped into the water and successfully evaded them after an attempt was made to rescue her.

Police said the three children remained on the river bank and were kept safe by troopers.

Both the Riegelsville Fire Department and Plumstead Fire Water Rescue Team assisted troopers at the scene, police said, adding that the search for the woman was called off after two hours.

During the search for the woman, police said the 34-year-old man who had earlier fled the scene returned and was taken into custody on a warrant.

According to police, the woman is now facing charges.

The temperature was well below freezing when the woman jumped into the river, and the Delaware is running high and fast because of heavy rain that has recently fallen across the area.