Photos: Frigid and Frosty, With More Snow on the Way

The coldest air so far this season has invaded the area, and unlike last winter’s polar air masses it’s sticking around for a bit, giving local residents a taste of what an old-fashioned winter is like.

Est. Read Time: 5 mins

The coldest air so far this season has invaded the area, and unlike last winter’s polar air masses it’s sticking around for a bit, giving local residents a taste of what an old-fashioned winter is like.

The dramatic drop in temperatures follows a winter storm that dropped three to four inches of snow on the Lehigh Valley Tuesday; and you’d better keep those shovels handy, forecasters say.

Most schools were closed Tuesday and could be shuttered again on Friday, when the area is supposed to receive another 2 to 4 inches of snow, to be followed by another punch of bitterly cold air.

Wednesday’s low temperature at Lehigh Valley International Airport was 9 degrees and the afternoon high struggled to reach the mid 20s. The average low is 21 and the average high is 38.

Temperatures are forecast to remain within that range, roughly, until Monday, when they will rebound into the 30s.

In advance of the next winter weather system, the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 12 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday for Northampton, Lehigh and Bucks counties for 2 to 4 inches of snow.

Motorists should plan for slippery conditions, which could be particularly impactful during the morning and evening rush hours, the advisory statement said.

After the snow ends, “temperatures will rapidly drop into the teens late Friday night,” the statement indicated. Consequently, “any untreated roads will become icy and dangerous.”