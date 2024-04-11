Police, DA’s Office at Scene of Investigation in Upper Saucon

According to a news release, the police response is in the 2300 block of Taylor Drive.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Upper Saucon Township Police and officials from the Lehigh County District Attorney’s office are at the scene of an ongoing investigation in Upper Saucon Township, a DA’s office spokesperson said late Thursday morning.

According to a news release, the police response is in the 2300 block of Taylor Drive, which is near DeSales University.

“(District Attorney Gavin) Holihan said the situation is under control and officials are satisfied there is no danger to the public,” the release said.

The DA’s office said its investigation “remains ongoing and more information will be released as details become available.”

No additional information was released by the office, however WFMZ has reported that the Lehigh County coroner’s office was called to the scene of the investigation.