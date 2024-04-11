2 People Found Shot to Death in Upper Saucon, Police Say

The Lehigh County District Attorney’s office has released additional information about an investigation that began Thursday morning in coordination with Upper Saucon Township Police.

According to a news release from the DA’s office, the investigation began after officers responding to a 911 call found two people–both aged 76–dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a home at 2359 Taylor Drive, Center Valley.

“The initial investigation revealed that Helen Knieriem appears to have died as the result of a single gunshot wound and Roy Knieriem appears to have died as the result of a single self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the release said. “A final determination will not be made until a full forensic investigation is completed.”

The release did not specify how or if the Knieriems are related, but identifed both as residents of the home, which according to public Lehigh County property records was owned by Roy T. and Helen Knieriem. According to the records, the Knieriems had owned the 2.3 acre property since 1986.

Authorities said there were no other people present at the the time of the shootings, and that there are no known witnesses to what happened.

“Investigators are confident that there is not a current threat to the community related to this incident,” the district attorney’s office said.

The investigation is being conducted by the Upper Saucon Township Police Department, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.

In a post published on the department’s Crimewatch site, Upper Saucon Township Police said their “thoughts and prayers are with the Knieriem family during this very difficult time.

Note: This is a developing news story. It may be updated or edited when/if additional information becomes available.