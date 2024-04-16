Kevin J. Teles, 55, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Kevin J. Teles, 55, of Hellertown passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at St. Luke’s VNA Hospice House in Lower Saucon Township. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

Kevin J. Teles (1969 – 2024)

Kevin J. Teles, 55, of Hellertown passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at St. Luke’s VNA Hospice House in Lower Saucon Township. He was born in Bethlehem on March 31, 1969 to Alfredo Teles of Hellertown and the late Donna (Morawski) Teles, who passed away Sept. 14, 2022. Kevin managed fresh foods operations, merchandising, and sales & marketing for Giant, Acme, SuperFresh and other major supermarkets. He owned a small produce shop in the late ’90s and was also a certified contractor in the water gardening industry. As founder and owner of KT2 Creations, Kevin took great pride in transforming ordinary backyards into beautifully designed landscapes with unique water features. He was a man of faith and devout member of St. Theresa’s Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown. Kevin was also an avid sports fan, passionate about his Denver Broncos and New York Yankees, and an ardent athlete who devoted much of his time to weight training, running, swimming and cycling. He competed in countless competitions in his 40s and 50s, including multiple triathlons, marathons and three Ironman races. Most of all, Kevin especially cherished spending time with his daughter, family and friends, enjoying good food and sharing laughs while reminiscing with “acute” detail.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving father, Kevin is survived by his daughter: Taylor G. Teles of Chappaqua, N.Y.; siblings: Brendan R. (Karin) of Bethlehem, Colleen M. (Mike) Avia of Hellertown, Daniel R. (Nicolette) of Nazareth, Thomas M. (Valerie) of Bethlehem; numerous nieces and nephews; and an abundance of close friends.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to Kevin’s visitation periods from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2024, and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 19, both of which will be held at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The Friday morning visitation period will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa’s Parish, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions in Kevin’s name to the Tim Tebow Foundation (TTF), which focuses on preventing human trafficking and child exploitation.