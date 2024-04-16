Lower Saucon Township Seeks New Manager

The township announced the job opening in an email Friday that included information about both the township and the position, which was recently vacated by township manager Mark Hudson.

Lower Saucon Township is currently accepting applications from candidates interested in being the township’s manager. The township announced the job opening in an email Friday that included information about both the township and the position, which was recently vacated by township manager Mark Hudson.

“Lower Saucon Township, located in Northampton County, is…(a) vibrant community of over 11,000 residents,” the email stated. “As a Home Rule community, our policies and annual budget are determined by a five-member Council, with the Township Manager providing valuable advice on administrative matters. With an $11 million General Fund budget and the maintenance of 87 miles of roadway alongside a robust park system, Lower Saucon Township offers an exciting opportunity for a dynamic individual to join our team.”

The township manager is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the township administration, and someone with strong communication, leadership and organizational skills is being sought, the email said.

The ideal candidate will have a minimum of five years of municipal government experience and a bachelor’s degree in public administration or a related field, or an equivalent combination of experience and education, according to the job posting. Desired skills in potential candidates include expertise in fiscal management, budget preparation, employee oversight and community relations; the ability to problem-solve; and experience in staffing public meetings.

In terms of benefits, the position is full-time and offers health and life insurance, dental and vision insurance, paid time off and a pension plan. Compensation will be determined based on the candidate’s experience and education level, the posting said.

Interested candidates are encouraged to submit a resume, cover letter and three professional references to Ma***********@lo*****************.org or by mail to Keystone Municipal Solutions, Lower Saucon Manager Search, attn: Tricia Cordivano at 100 Pine Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101. For more information about the job and Lower Saucon Township, visit the township website.

