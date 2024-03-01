Lower Saucon Township Manager Submits Resignation

After a tenure of approximately 18 months with Lower Saucon Township, township manager Mark Hudson has tendered his resignation.

No information about Hudson’s notification to township officials was included in the agenda for Wednesday’s township council meeting, which was made available on the township website late Friday afternoon. However, “Accept Resignation of Township Manager” is listed under Township Business Items that are scheduled to be discussed at the meeting.

Hudson was hired to replace former manager Leslie Huhn, who resigned after nearly two decades with Lower Saucon Township in February 2022. An interim manager briefly filled the role of township manager prior to Hudson’s hiring.

The township manager oversees the operation of the township on a day-to-day basis, coordinating communications, responding to resident concerns and delivering regular reports to council.

“I wish Mark the best in his future and I want to thank him for everything he did at the township. He’s a man with integrity,” said council president Priscilla deLeon, when contacted for comment. “I do respect him and wish him the best of luck.”

DeLeon confirmed that Hudson’s resgination will be effective March 28, 2024, if accepted by council.

Wednesday’s meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Lower Saucon Town Hall and livestreamed on the township’s YouTube channel. For more information, visit LowerSauconTownship.org.