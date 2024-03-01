Valuables Stolen from Cars in Park, Police Say

Lower Saucon Township Police are reminding visitors to a popular township park to secure their valuables in the trunk or remove them from their vehicles whenever visiting, after two break-ins were reported there earlier this week.

According to a post published Friday on the department’s Crimewatch site, two vehicles in Polk Valley Park were entered after someone smashed a window to gain access to them.

Police said the break-ins were reported Sunday, Feb. 25 shortly before 3:30 p.m.

“One vehicle was in the upper parking lot and another vehicle in the lot near where the pickleball courts are being constructed,” they said. “Several items including a purse, wallet and computer were removed from the vehicle.”

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious to submit a tip through their Crimewatch Tipline or to contact Detective/Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or em****@lo*****************.org.

The vehicle break-ins are far from being the first to have occurred in the park on Polk Valley Road.

In one recent case, police announced charges against a woman who is accused of using information obtained in a vehicle break-in to allegedly commit identity theft.

Polk Valley Park is a popular recreation area in the township that includes a dog park, pavilion, restrooms, playground, athletic fields, walking trails and more.