Judy M. Malandrucca, 70, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Judy M. Malandrucca (1954 – 2024)

Judy M. Malandrucca, 70, of Bethlehem, died Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Joseph Malandrucca, who died in 1999. She was born in Bethlehem on Jan. 10, 1954 to the late Judith (Reinsburger) Mijocevic and Mijo Mijocevic. Judy was an administrative assistant at various businesses in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. She found something special in everyone she met. She loved music, movies, ice cream and God.

Judy loved her daughters: Sherry (Scott) Anders of Shirley, Mass., Constance (Gail) Anders-Woolley of Lawrence Township, N.J.; and her number one love was her grandchildren: Avery and Sophia; siblings: Hans (Margaret) Mijocevic of Carlisle, Mary E. Zenz of Bethlehem.

Family and friends are invited to Judy’s visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Judy’s name may be made to the Lehigh Valley Humane Society and Vet Clinic, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103.