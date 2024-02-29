Police

‘Glenn’ Tried to Open Fraudulent Credit Card Account: Police

28 seconds ago
by Josh Popichak
PSP State Police Pennsylvania Coronavirus

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin are investigating an attempt by someone using the name “Glenn” to open a fraudulent credit account in the name of a Riegelsville borough resident.

According to a news release, the fraudulent activity was reported Feb. 22 after the Bucks County resident was contacted by an Apple representative and told that “Glenn” had used his identifying details to try and open an Apple credit card account with a $5,000 limit.

Police said the Apple representative advised the 75-year-old man to contact his local police department and obtain a report, which they said would aid Apple in its investigation.

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

